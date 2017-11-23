On the 112 Westport M/Y Boxer, a newly refitted spectacle engrained with American heritage, it couldn't be more fitting when discussing the growth and activity of the Galati Yacht Sales inventory.

"FLIBS is going phenomenally!" shares Darren Plymale, Vice President of Galati Yacht Sales. "We brought some 31 yachts to have on display here between our brokerage displays and new brand presence."

The range couldn't be more expansive, answering to all the tastes and demands. from 100-foot down to 42-foot. When it comes to keeping up with the inventory of the American buyer, nothing says success more than a thriving portfolio of vessels pioneered by the professionals at Galati Yacht Sales. "Viking, Princess, Prestige, Cruisers...it's exciting!"

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is simply a sales playground for the Galati team, where they showcase a reputable selection of stunning vessels that answer to the evolving demands of their faithful American clientele.

One thing that remains pivotal for Galati Yacht Sales is addressing new markets, with their biggest agenda, remaining in the epicentre of yachting and focusing on expansion; "One thing we continue to do in addressing the markets. we were able to expand our territory with Viking in Mexico." shares Darren Plymale.

"Domestically, we have opened a new location in Marina Jack the no.1 voted retirement community in the United States, that location works for us extremely well." Darren continues; "It's right in our strategy to be where boaters boat!"

Moving on to discuss purchasing behaviours, we evaluate whether in fact, they are changing, or if they remain traditional for Galati Yachts American clientele.

"I don't know if they're changing now as much as they were in the past." shares Darren Plymale. "The product segments we focus on, customers are more informed today than ever" a cultural shift that has seen brokerage highly affected by the growth in access of information.

The future of Galati Yachts remains committed to being on top of their game. "We're going to continue to run our race. We have a growth strategy which is out their right now, as we mentioned being in Marina locations where customers are enjoying their life on the water."

"We're about 400 listings a year we manage right now, averaging 450 transactions a year. So at that point what we have to do is focus on acquire good listings and continue to give great representation and take care off the boaters while they are purchasing and after- which is our signature!"

With this signature credibility, a long and dedicated passion to remain avid to their American client base, it's safe to say Galati Yacht Sales will continue to thrive in the centre of where "boaters boat!"