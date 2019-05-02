Documenting Najiba's First Cruising Experience

During her testing period, Najiba’s all aluminium construction and slippery hull - designed by Vitruvius Yachts and Philippe Briand - excelled in punishing North Sea conditions. Wilson reporting that “It was evident during the crash stop test, for example, that the yacht comes to a stop much more quickly than an equivalent steel vessel.” The vessel went from full speed at 17 knots to full stern with both engines with absolutely no skewing or vibrations.

The results of the acceleration tests were equally encouraging, with the yacht going from a stationary position to just short of half a mile in a mere 120 seconds. “The turning circle and zig-zag tests were equally impressive.This is a really nimble and sporty yacht, particularly when one considers her size,” says Peter.

Najiba also proved to be an efficient performer in terms of her fuel usage and comparative power - powered by two MTU engines (1080 kW each), she consumes 183 litres per hour at 12 knots, which equates to 11.4 litres per nautical mile. This is a full 20-25% less than other displacement yachts in her class.

Peter elucidates: “We also crushed the range prediction, which was contractually to be not less than 4,400 nautical miles at 12 knots, but is actually over 6,000 miles.” The yacht’s remarkable performance is a result of the pedigree of Vitruvius Yachts combined with Briand’s skillset in reducing hydrodynamic drag. The resultant philosophy is one of increasing efficiency, but not at the expense of comfort and stability.

Speaking of comfort, Peter also explains how Najiba controls noise levels. Whilst all-aluminium yachts are generally noisier than their steel-hulled counterparts, a detailed noise and vibration control package by Van Cappellen means that some onboard areas of the yacht decibel levels are 25% below mandated maximums.

“We were truly astounded by how quiet the yacht is, not just in harbour conditions, but also at cruising speed,” says Wilson. “In fact, you might not be aware the yacht is moving until you look out the window and see the water rushing by.”

The conclusion drawn by the team was that Najiba encountered zero issues during her first cruising experience up to Norway. “The seakeeping of the vessel was excellent and she made goodspeed, averaging roughly 13.5 knots between Amsterdam and Bergen. Basically, a glowing report all round,” says Peter.

Her owner will enjoy the arresting landscapes of Scandinavia before returning south. We at Superyachts.com wish them a fantastic summer season cruising with friends and family around the Mediterranean.