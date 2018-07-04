Zalanka's spec has been made-to-measure for its owner including design and technical choices. The semi-displacement motoryacht features a metallic bronze colour hull which according to the shipyard, “is a one-off masterpiece”, as well as fitted with Reintjes pod propulsion which increases efficiency, lowers emissions and maximises comfort within a compact design.

According to Dominator, their high-tech construction method of fibreglass is incomparable to the common, low cost gel coats and polyester fibreglasses usually used on yachts this size. The Italian shipyard states, “With this new construction method of fiberglass, Dominator Ilumen does not only offer 10 years of warranty to the structure but also an infinite choice of completely bespoke colour choices within this painting system that is known to be used on mega yachts only”.

Furthermore, the two sister yachts are revolutionising the Dominator Ilumen 28 series with further enhancement on technological aspects and the integration of many interior details inspired by the ideas from veterans in the superyacht industry.

Space and light are an integral architectural feature throughout the Dominator Ilumen 28m superyacht range, where features include floor-to-ceiling windows in rooms dress in backlit white onyx, ebony and zebrano wood, brushed steel and soft, hand-stitched nubuck leather.

Zalanka features a five-cabin layout including a master suite with a retractable ceiling which reveals a 270-degree panoramic view on the private bow terrace.

Zalanka is beginning sea trials prior to an eager delivery.