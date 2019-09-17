Dominator Unveils In-Construction 42m Flagship

Three years ago Dominator began its Ilumen journey with a press conference revealing the first 28m. Now, against the familiar setting of the shipyard’s Friday cocktail party in Cannes, the announcement of the 42m Tri-Deck marks the progress made in establishing Ilumen as a favourite among owners in the semi-custom range.

CEO and Managing Partner, Angela Pernsteiner, recently spoke to Superyachts.com about the high-level individualisation and bold contradictions that have come to define 20 years of Dominator Yachts. On the overall Ilumen project, Pernsteiner said it “is like tying a knot between very different, contrasting worlds and ideas… and two very different cultures – Austrian and Italian.”

“We’ve built our brand around quality, attention to detail and giving our clients the yacht of their dreams,” explains Angela Pernsteiner, “Now we’ll move into a new category with a 42-metre yacht that is unique to the market.”

The new 42m project is the epitome of Dominator’s bespoke philosophy, her interior design boasting a melting-pot of influences that offer an international experience for the yacht’s adventurous owner.

Every deck of this 42m superyacht features styling and design from a different continent, from a Middle-eastern Flybridge to a Manhattan Owner’s suite, each bringing its own authentic aura. M/Y Peppermint’s Upper Deck has been designed as a complete detox zone, with Indian and Thai styling providing a relaxing Asian environment to the area. A yoga studio, workout room and smoothie bar make up the holistic on-board wellness area, all enhanced by spectacular panoramic views through the deck’s large windows.

Every mood of life is covered across the yacht’s varied decks. A large 12-seat dining table in Peppermint’s Milan-style Main Salon is the perfect place to entertain guests in a sophisticated setting, while the Australian-themed Sundeck offers a more relaxing environment where guests can chill out by the yacht’s large swim platform. Unique to the 42m Ilumen is an interesting feature in the Owner’s New York-style ‘penthouse’, a fully integrated glass shower in the owner’s stateroom situated in the master bedroom.

M/Y Peppermint will be an innovative creation typical of Dominator Yachts, breaking the mould for a yacht of her category. In tune with her owner’s passion for travel, Peppermint has a range of 4555nm which makes her capable of transatlantic crossings, an impressive feat that sets her apart from other yachts in this category. “Beyond its ability to do transatlantic crossings,” says Angela Pernsteiner, “Peppermint will be the only one in its class with a Touch-and-Go helipad option on the bow, usually reserved for bigger megayachts. We see the boat as a serious mini-explorer, and the owner will explore the world on her.”

Following her unveiling this month, Dominator aims to exhibit Peppermint for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival in three years, and we look forward in seeing more as she takes shape.