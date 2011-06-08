Billed as offering simplicity and functionality combined with grace and form, the new vessel boasts six generous VIP suites all with panoramic views located on the main deck.

A Main Saloon, Balcony Lounge, Pool Lounge and Sky lounge provide space for easy entertaining, whilst a Main Dining Room Located on the Main Deck is serviced by a large pantry and commercial galley.

Other features include a large outside entertaining area along with Alfresco Dining located on the Bridge deck, an internal cinema on the Bridge Deck plus, and an open air cinema on the Sun Deck.

Furthermore a generous 6m x 5m swimming pool located on the Owners Deck is complemented by a large swim deck located aft.

The yacht is able to accommodate 14 guests, plus 24 crew.