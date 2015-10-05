The Managing Director and President of Tamburi Investment Partners recently announced an exciting new business venture that has seen him purchase a substantial stake in world renowned Italian yacht builder Azimut Benetti.

We sat down with Dr Giovanni Tamburi at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, to find out more about his latest acquisition.

“One of the main reasons I decided to buy this stake is because I love this world,” he said. “I’ve been negotiating with Paulo Vitelli, the family Vitelli, for many years because I really wanted td to enter the number one in the world, of construction and we found an agreement

“The idea is to buy a small stake that was on the market and moreover to make a capital increase in order or start a period of alliances and acquisitions and joint ventures all over the world, because the shipyard already has many yards all over the world but we want to increase.”

You can watch the full video interview with Dr Tamburi above this article.