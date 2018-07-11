The Majesty 175 is a custom-build 54m superyacht developed as a direct result of the market feedback from the Majesty 155. The larger model is based on the hull platform of the 155, with the additional length amplifying her use for transatlantic voyages and will help to achieve a range in excess of 4,000nm.

The 54m superyacht is under construction in the United Arab Emirates, alongside the Majesty 200, and both are due to launch in 2019. These projects feature helipads, swimming pools, beach clubs and gyms.

The design incorporates a seven cabin layout complete with a private owner's suite on the upper deck and VIP accommodation located on the main deck aft. Large windows ensure an abundance of natural light can penetrate into the yacht, while full height folding doors provide direct access to the stern.

"The decision to venture into the world of megayachts comes as a natural progression for Gulf Craft, which for more than three decades has been helping seafarers explore the world’s waters with its expanding portfolio of oceangoing yachts," says Albert Drettmann, CEO of Drettmann International.

Superyachts.com look forward to welcoming this newest addition to the Gulf Craft fleet in early summer of 2019.