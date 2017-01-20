Since its inception in 1982, Gulf Craft has evolved into a leading global player within the yacht industry, and is now one of the top ten superyacht builders worldwide. Among its other brands, the shipyard constructs luxury motor-yachts ranging from 48 foot (15m) to 200 foot (60m) mega yachts.

At last year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, Gulf Craft presented two of its latest superyachts, the award-winning Majesty 155, and the luxurious tri-deck Majesty 110. Gulf Craft continued its impressive showcase at the Monaco Yacht Show, where the pioneering shipyard announced its intentions to enter the world of megayachts through its two projects - the Majesty 200 (60m) and the Majesty 175 (53m).

“We want to bring our experience gained over several years into the sector, and we enthusiastically look to Gulf Craft because we are impressed by its quality of craftsmanship, as well as the shipyard’s capacity to redefine yachting and elevate the standards of onboard luxury,” said Albert Drettmann, CEO of Drettmann International GmbH

Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, said: “Gulf Craft has a growing international presence. We believe that our partnership with an industry established name like Drettmann will enable us to better connect with clients in the European market enhancing our ability to deliver our world-class vessels and exceptional service. We are very excited about this new collaboration, and we look forward to seeing more of our Majesty Yachts and Nomad Yachts on the shores of Europe, Russia, and Ukraine.”

At boot Düsseldorf 2017, German family brokerage firm Drettmann will for the first time participate as Gulf Craft’s exclusive sales partner for Europe, Russia, and Ukraine for the builder’s flagship brand, ‘Majesty Yachts’ and the long-range ‘Nomad Yachts’ series.