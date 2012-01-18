These superyachts, holding a distinctive Drettmann design, may very well be the perfect choice for a maritime experience par excellence – whether it’s extensive diving sessions or long voyages of discovery.

Stunning exterior styling combined with the spaciousness and simple elegance of the interior guarantee that these explorer yachts will be turning heads across the world.

The Drettmann Explorer Range comes with a distinctive beach club design; featuring a bar, swimming platforms at the sides, an attractive lounge area with sauna, gym or steam bath.

There is also plenty of room on board for tender, surfboards, diving equipment and water toys – but not at the expense of characteristics, such as comfort, elegance and prestige.

However, her interiors, created by Claudia Drettmann and Focus Yacht Design from Bremen match the elegance of her exteriors through creating a ‘less is more’ feeling throughout the yacht. Designed with clear lines, finely tuned colour-ways and a contrasting but harmonious mix of materials, the Drettmann Explorer yacht range is sure to capture the essence of adventure.