The 24m Bandido 75 (owned by Ralf Schumacher) and the 30m Bandido 90 pocket trawlers have both arrived at the Drettmann Yard for full refit appointments.

Built in GRP, the Bandido 75 has a beam of 6.6m and a weight of 100 tons where the Bandido 90 holds a 7.7m beam and weighs a total of 230 tons, are both housed at the Drettmann Yachts yard in the Weser.