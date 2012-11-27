Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Drettmann Yachts Sell Superyacht My Way

By Ben Roberts

Albert Drettmann of Drettmann Yachts builds on the company’s recent strong performance by broking the successful sale of Elegance 105 My Way.

Mr Drettmann and Mr Weiss worked with Yachting Experts, of Fort Lauderdale, to sell the 32m motor yacht built by Horizon in 2003. This is the third Elegance yacht Drettmann Yachts have sold in recent months and one of ten motor yachts that they sold since the summer.

My Way, itself, features naval architecture by Shipyard and the exterior design by Thommaso Spadolini whilst the interior design was done by Claudia Drettmann.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News