Mr Drettmann and Mr Weiss worked with Yachting Experts, of Fort Lauderdale, to sell the 32m motor yacht built by Horizon in 2003. This is the third Elegance yacht Drettmann Yachts have sold in recent months and one of ten motor yachts that they sold since the summer.

My Way, itself, features naval architecture by Shipyard and the exterior design by Thommaso Spadolini whilst the interior design was done by Claudia Drettmann.