The Dubai is 162 metres long and is an imposing but elegant sea-faring giant which can reportedly reach up to 26 knots.

The superyacht has moored near the Dubai International Marine Club – Mina Seyahi, creating a large amount of buzz and what looks to be a very positive start to the shows five day run.

'We are honoured and privileged that the ‘Dubai' is here for the first time at the Dubai International Boat Show,' said Helal Saeed Almarri, CEO, Dubai World Trade Centre. 'We are looking forward to an outstanding five days of great business opportunities and providing luxurious entertainment as consumer confidence gains momentum.'

Motor Yacht Dubai is currently the worlds largest superyacht, however, this title will be passed on to the M/Y Eclipse later this year. The superyacht reportedly being built by Roman Abramovich will soon take the crown of worlds biggest luxury motor yacht.

The Dubai will reportedly be staying around the show until 13 March 2010 which presents the opportunity to take heed of a masterful display of sheer size and nautical engineering.