Dubai Boat Show 2010 News

The 18th edition of the annual event, which takes place on 9 - 13 March, will have three dedicated sections dotted throughout the Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi.

There will be an Enhanced Superyacht Pavilion, located at the centre of the show: a dedicated area for leading superyacht builders with the promise of exclusive industry revelations for Royalty and VIP attendees.



The Luxury Supplies & Services area will be a host to the finest luxury interior designers, services and products alongside charter and brokerage firms.

An interesting addition to the show this year will be the Superyacht Boulevard, a brand new section reserved to showcase some of the world’s best superyachts 25m and above.

Organisers, Dubai World Trade Centre, have stated “More than 400 boats will also be on display, with 27 superyachts, 15 global launches and 25 regional premiers. There is great anticipation in the industry that the Dubai International Boat Show will be the catalyst for improved growth during the coming year.”

Alongside the stunning yachts and prestigious exhibitor attendance, the show will have live entertainment, a dedicated ‘Dive Village’ and the release of the JETLEV-FLYER, a recreational jetpack that allows the user to fly up to 10 metres in the air.

Trixee Loh, Senior Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre said “As well as playing a big part in bringing the industry together, the Dubai International Boat Show is one of the social events of the year.”

Like the 2010 Abu Dhabi Yacht show, the Dubai International Boat Show is increasing focus on the UAE’s potential, as a growing market for the superyacht industry.