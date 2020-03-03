The show’s organizers at the Dubai World Trade Center assured in a statement that while travel to the UAE region remains completely safe, the postponement was held in conjunction with travel restrictions in the home countries of key stakeholders - as well as the value of the highest safety precautions in its own.

The news comes shortly after the announcement that Singapore Yacht Show, which was scheduled for 19-22 March, will be postponed to October 2020. Andy Treadwell, of the SYS organising body, commented in a statement that, ‘This is an extraordinary situation for which nobody is to blame, of course, but we nonetheless sympathise with all our clients, stakeholders and suppliers for the inconvenience the postponement will cause them.’

The Dubai International Boat Show, which will now be taking place between the 24-28 November 2020, is set to coincide with the neighbouring Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – also held at the end of November. The new dates look set to cement the UAE region’s position as an event epicentre for the luxury lifestyle as winter falls upon the Mediterranean.

With the announcement of the new dates, DIBS will also roughly be running alongside the inauguration of the Expo 2020 Dubai – a groundbreaking project by the region which will see the opening of over 200 food outlets in one stunning location between the end of October and April 2021.

Shipyards Gulf Craft and Oceanco, who were due to be exhibiting at the show in a week’s time, also issued statements in line with that of the show. Gulf Craft, who are themselves based in the UAE, commented, ‘In line with yesterday’s announcement regarding Dubai International Boat Show 2020 and being one of their supporters since the show’s inception, we want to share with you that the show has been postponed to November 24-28 2020.’

Imperial Yachts, Central Managing Agent of the 106m Lurssen-built Amadea – who was due to be the largest yacht to ever exhibit at a Middle Eastern Yacht Show – have released on social channels that Amadea ‘will continue her Middle-East tour during Spring 2020’. The brokerage firm added that Amadea remains available to be viewed by all yacht brokers and serious buyers in the region.