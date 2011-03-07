Reports regarding the success of the Dubai Boat Show have arrived after the event drew to a close last Friday. Brokers, industry representatives and global media have all offered positive responses across the board, including a number of small to mid-range sales.

However; the largest recorded sale, and most impressive sale of the show, was the new 40m Sunseeker superyacht which changed hands for around 100 million UAE Dirham (£16,771,659).

Speaking to Gulf News, organisers of the show, Dubai World Trade Centre, stated, “The Dubai International Boat Show is recognised globally as the leading event for the entire marine industry in the Middle East, and the sale of the Sunseeker superyacht is a prime example of the growing confidence in the leisure marine market.”

The Dubai International Boat Show will no doubt offer the full report of sales at the show in time; however with the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show taking place in late March and the Singapore Yacht Show quickly following in April, we could be in for a few interesting months.