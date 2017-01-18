Details covered by Michael Fahy in The National state that the 20 million square-foot Dubai Harbour development will increase yachting capacity in the Dubai area by 50% from the current 3,000 berths in the Emirates with a size range of up to 85-metres.

The Dubai Harbour development will surround a 135-metre tower which will offer guests to the region a luxury hotel and stunning observation deck, all the while acting as a brand-new landmark in a country filled with experimental and ground-breaking architecture.

Located on King Salman Street, between the JBR and Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai Harbour will house a marina, cruise ship port, shopping mall, events area, residential buildings, hotels, offices, high-end shops and will open in four years.

This news comes as the Dubai Boat Show gears up to open on the 28th of February to the 4th of March, welcoming visitors, superyacht exhibitors and owners from around the world to the docks of Dubai.