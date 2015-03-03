With 26,000 visitors flocking to the docks of Dubai in 2014, this year’s mix of live entertainment, yacht displays and family events will undoubtedly build on the edition of the show and add to the increasing confidence behind the global high-net-worth community.

Exhibiting at the Superyacht Life Area are the likes of Lurssen, Heesen, Benetti, Amels, Oceanco, Mondo Marine, Fincantieri, Feadship, Baglietto and Blohm + Voss - offering the complete superyacht experience.

Some of the largest yachts in the world (including the largest) are owned by Middle Eastern owners, and we’re looking forward to delivering the news as it emerges from Club Mina Seyahi at the centre of one of the world’s most renowned luxury hubs.