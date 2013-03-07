Dubai-based Luxury Sea Boats recorded the sale of two of its exclusively distributed American-brand Malibu crafts as the gates opened, according to Dovran Dzuhmaev, Sales Manager, Luxury Sea Boats LLC.

“We are delighted to have been among the first exhibitors to report sales at this year’s show. The Dubai International boat show is an excellent platform for us to showcase our exclusively distributed yachts to a wide audience, and we look forward to seeing further sales throughout the show. The marine industry in the region is continuing to pick up speed, and consumer confidence is high at the moment. It is very promising,” he said.

With more than 430 boats on display and over 780 exhibiting companies and brands at the superyacht show, The Dubai International Boat Show, running from 5 – 9 March 2013 at Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi continues to be the leading marine exhibition in the region, with a number of stunning launches, great deals and exciting activities taking place.

This year saw the debut of the Majesty 125 from Gulf Craft at the Dubai International Boat Show alongside showcases from Fincantieri, Heesen, Lürssen, Mondo Marine, Oceanco, Palmer Johnson, Sanlorenzo, Amels, Benetti, and Trinity Yachts.

We look forward to bringing you the news from the show as it emerges, however until then, visit the official Dubai Boat Show website to find out more.