From the 26th February-2nd March, the Dubai Boat Show boasted a rally of enviable names, exhibiting to one of the world’s most prestigious markets. From Oceanco and Feadship to Fincantieri and Gulf Craft, all corners of the globe united to show a global presence and a firm grasp on the UAE.

Global shipyard, responsible for some of the largest superyachts in the world, Fincantieri aired their enthusiasm on attending the show: "It's one of the most important markets, so it's important for us to be here. Our task is to design and to build a full custom boat, so we only need their brief!"

Riju George, Director of the Dubai Boat Show, also shared the great momentum of the show on its 27th year. Not only this, but Mr George revealed the exciting new location scheduled for next year: Dubai Harbour.

Feadship described their love for the region, with its thriving client base an exciting demographic for the global shipyard. Farouk Nefzi, Marketing & Brand Director explained, "We love coming here to the region, because they know what yachting is and they appreciate it very much. The Dubai Boat Show acts as a hub for the Middle Eastern region, and the Arab region in general".

Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Manager at Oceanco, continued this dialogue on the importance of the Middle Eastern market. Not only this, he discussed with us an exciting launch for the shipyard: "We unveiled this project, an 105-metre expedition project, geared at a millennial mindset", which we look forward to seeing develop.

Michael Breman, Sales Director at Lurssen equally spoke volumes of the market and show itself. He began,"For us it's really a branding exercise and we are always very happy when we have the opportunity to present the brand to the audience in the region. It's always exciting, no matter where we go in the world but it's especially exciting here as we have a lot of customers here, and we've been doing business here for many many years, so it's always nice to see them again!"

Mr Breman continued, "We like more people to know about us, and be inquisitive about us, and then maybe one day we can build a boat for them!"

So with positivity radiating from the biggest names in the industry, whether it's for branding activity or revealing their latest project, it's clear that the Dubai Yacht Show has raised momentum once more around an incredibly exciting demographic that's innovating the industry now more than ever.