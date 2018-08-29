Almost three-fourths of a kilometre long and about a quarter wide, the lavish destination will be home to diverse high-end retail, gourmet restaurants, leisure and entertainment venues. Alongside, there will be a modern yacht club, as well as three hotels including the Vida Harbour Point - a 286-room upscale lifestyle hotel set to open in 2019 with the convenience of 1,500 parking spaces. Guests can further enjoy world-class art installations and a specially-designed, gravity-defying interactive fountain.

Creek Marina will also include a promenade with environment-friendly shaded resting areas constructed using sustainable elements. These super-thin, lightweight shelters are designed to provide shade and thermal comfort with minimal maintenance to help reduce energy consumption.

The grand waterfront destination that features an oyster design – a reference to the city’s rich pearling history, will offer guests facilities such as fuelling services, upgraded power outlets and pedestal units. Additionally guests of Creek Marina will be able to enjoy spectacular views of Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai where the iconic Burj Khalifa sits just 10 minutes away.

Creek Marina will include the next tallest tower in the world, the 928m Dubai Creek Tower, which is set for completion in 2020. The skyscraper, designed by Spanish-Swiss architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava Valls, will feature several observation decks that offer 360-degree views of the city as well as numerous balconies that rotate outside the façade of the tower.

Together with the Creek Marina opening announcement, Creek Island Dubai is also busy preparing for the hand over of its first residences which will take place early next year. The extravagant, Riviera style destination will be the home to over 33,500 residents.

Creek Marina will be the most sought-after destination offering guests and residents alike a vibrant hub of cultural attractions, entertainment venues and luxury facilities.