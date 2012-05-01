This seaworthy and fast cruising sloop measures just under the 100’ mark and is the most recent addition to the Dubois brokerage fleet and an exciting one for the market as a whole.

With a luxurious interior by Rhoades Young, Alcanara is a perfect home on the water and evokes a relaxed, light and sophisticated feel. Italian fabrics and marble are used throughout with custom carpets in pure New Zealand wool.

Built under Lloyds Register survey to exacting standards for an Olympic yachtsman, Alcanara is at the top of her class in construction, fit out and performance.

Available for sale with Dubois, Alcanara is listed at an asking price of €6,800,000 and is currently located in the West Mediterranean.