Built by Fitzroy Yachts in 2008, superyacht Inmocean is a classically styled sailing yacht with an easy-flowing sheer line and long overhangs which promote a more comfortable motion whilst at sea.

While Inmocean may look classical, her interior, designed by Adam Lay, is contemporary with owner and guest accommodation in three staterooms located forward and the crew accommodation aft.

Designed for long ocean passages and cruising off the beaten track by Dubois Naval Architects, Inmocean is a distinctively styled superyacht with a timeless appeal.

Available for sale through Dubois Yachts, sailing yacht Inmocean has now been reduced by €1.5 million and now stands at an asking price of €12.5 million.