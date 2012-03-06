According to Dubois broker Toby Walker, the owners of Mondango are ready to conclude the sale and have reduced the asking price to reflect this. Mondango has been immaculately maintained and is offered in pristine condition. She also carries an enviable charter history.

Able to accommodate up to a maximum of ten guests in her five stateroom layout, this incredible sailing yacht was launched by New Zealand sailing experts Alloy Yachts in 2008 and has since offered her owners unrivalled extensive blue-water cruising.

Mondango is one of the best opportunities on the large sailing yacht market at the moment and is available for sale through Dubois Yachts at an asking price of €27,900,000.