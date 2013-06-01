Porto Cervo will be welcoming more than 35 goliaths of the sea to the waters of Costa Smeralda. A fleet of incredible superyachts from across the board will reach the crystalline blue waters this weekend to participate in the Dubois Cup (1-3 June) and the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta (4-8 June).

The fleet of 14 sailing yachts and 2 motor yachts were all designed by the revered UK-based Dubois Naval Architects and are set to showcase their prowess on the water come noon tomorrow.

The competing yachts this year include the defending champion Timoneer, a 44.8m ketch, as well as the 30m Nostromo which placed second in the 2011 edition of the Dubois Cup. The 58.4m Kokomo, built by Alloy Yachts in 2010, will be the largest Dubois yacht on display while Twilight, a stunning 38m sloop we saw pulling in to dock earlier, will be the latest design to stand on the sidelines as a spectator after her launch earlier this year.

“Following an excellent start to our sailing calendar at our Caribbean base in Virgin Gorda, we are delighted to welcome such a remarkable fleet of superyachts to Porto Cervo.” Comments Yacht Club Costa Smeralda Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo. “It is great to see so many yachts return year after year, as a testament to the quality of our regattas and hospitality, and also welcome numerous new participants.”