Dubois Design Commences Build at Feadship
Dubois Yachts has proudly announced the imminent construction of the Dubois-designed 46.4m motor yacht at the De Vries Scheepsbouw shipyard in Holland.
The second design to be built with the Feadship yard this year, this stunning 46.4m design is for an existing client in a contract which was brokered by Dubois Yachts in association with Alex Krykanyuk.
This aluminium construction will feature a unique accommodation layout, with the entire upper deck given over to a private owner’s apartment. The owner’s cabin occupies the forward section behind a panoramic sweep of windows. The yacht also offers five guest cabins, three twin and a VIP.
This capable and luxurious yacht will achieve a top speed of 16.5 knots and is due for delivery in 2015.