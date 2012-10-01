The second design to be built with the Feadship yard this year, this stunning 46.4m design is for an existing client in a contract which was brokered by Dubois Yachts in association with Alex Krykanyuk.

This aluminium construction will feature a unique accommodation layout, with the entire upper deck given over to a private owner’s apartment. The owner’s cabin occupies the forward section behind a panoramic sweep of windows. The yacht also offers five guest cabins, three twin and a VIP.

This capable and luxurious yacht will achieve a top speed of 16.5 knots and is due for delivery in 2015.