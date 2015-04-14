This exciting expansion will be a progressive movement to add to the Design, Charter and Brokerage companies, enabling the brand to extend their support to Dubois-designed yachts, their owners, captains and crew.

The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of yacht management naturally depends on the quality and integrity of the people undertaking the work; day-to-day and month-to-month. In recognition of this, Dubois Yachts has chosen Guy Waddilove and Jim Passmore of 8 Yachts to operate this new management division.

Guy and Jim combine 40 years’ expertise and industry experience. Their successful and proactive bespoke approach to management is paired with a complete understanding of the yachting world.