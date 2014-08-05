The latest announcement from the company comes with a statement which immediately grasps the grandeur of the project ahead.

“What do you say when a client goes on a rampage, comes to you and says; ‘build me a beast. Don’t build me a wolf in sheep’s clothing. This has to be an edgy and innovative weapon; Fast and Furious.”

Set for an official reveal at the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show this September, ‘The Beast’ in Dubois’ latest announcement was further teased by a concept drawing which could very well be a new era in sailing design.

Working with Francis Sultana, Rick Baker and The Light Corporation, this exciting design is new in every sense of the word and will embody the past experience of both designer and yard whilst encouraging advances in all the disciplines required to design and build a yacht of such stature.

In an innovative move for Dubois she’ll feature a dramatic sheer line and sculpted bow that beside its ‘edgy’ look returns added strength and seaworthiness. The molded glass superstructure and crisp stern shape add further to the look of this inherently progressive design.

“This is a thought provoking design that does not take for granted the marriage of high performance,” explains Ed Dubois, “She’s a design that marks a fresh and progressive turning point in our long and successful history. We are so very thrilled that this yacht will be built by one of the world’s most experienced and famous builders of sailing yachts, Royal Huisman. This is some yacht, inspired by a client looking for the next new, new thing; a dream project for the designer.”

A slender easily driven hull form will be redefined with extensive tank testing to include studying the shape of a high-span lifting keel and the configuration of the carbon fibre rudder arrangement. With mast and deck hatches by Rondal, a high aspect sail plan and large square top mainsail will add the final measure of horsepower that will be tamed by twin steering stations noted for Royal Huisman’s ability to engineer these without power assistance.

On deck, wide teak planking with off white seams will downplay a hidden crane, tender garage and large swim spa forward, whilst aft a sun bed connects to a beach deck with articulated swim platform.

Described as an innovator, Francis Sultana will style relaxing accommodations comprising a master ‘apartment’ that includes a gym, sauna and library as well two guest staterooms and large open expanse of main deck salon with attached outdoor seating. Accent pieces and exotic finishes will be created in the workshop of London based Rick Baker ltd and having been involved in some of the most high-profile projects on the planet, The Light Corporation has been asked to artfully shed light on the project.

The Monaco Yacht Show starts on Wednesday 24th of September, and we look forward to bringing you more details about this exciting new project. Keel laying, scheduled for January 2015 offers a delivery in the Spring of 2017.