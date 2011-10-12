“We are pleased to announce the design contract for a 100m sloop,” says Ed Dubois. “This will demand a 30 month design programme with construction expected to commence mid 2013 with completion 2016. Further information will be available late 2012.”

This 100m sloop is noted to be one of the most spectacular private yachts in recent history, with a main mast that will tower 125 metres above the water, this 100m sloop is to be an explorer yacht for an existing client, with much volume dedicated to stowage space for tenders and equipment.

This impressive centreboard design holds a maximum draft of 12.8m, accommodation for 20 crew in single cabins and a uniquely innovative concept for a hard top over the flybridge. Several shipyards have expressed an interest in this exciting build contract.

This mammoth project is under the careful and experience management of Klaus Allebrodt and will feature an interior from Josep Juanpere Miret, who Dubois has previously worked with to great success.