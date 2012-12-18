Dubois Naval Architects and Oyster teamed up in 2007 to design the Oyster Superyachts by Dubois. The design brief was for a concept that could carry superyacht luxury and style but be capable of being built as a production yacht; with greater efficiency and speed.

The 125 flybridge is a powerful performance cruising yacht with a stunning open plan, split level living area. The upper saloon offers an unlimited panoramic view.

With an exceptional Rhoades Young interior she demonstrates world class workmanship with the highest classification. Twilight is listed at an asking price of €16.8m.