Dubois Sign Superyacht Twilight As Central Agency
Dubois Yachts has announced the new central agency of Twilight, the first of the Oyster 125 range by Dubois Naval Architects. Currently under construction at RMK and due for launch in early 2013, the yacht will now be available in the Mediterranean next summer, presenting a unique opportunity to purchase a brand new yacht.
Dubois Naval Architects and Oyster teamed up in 2007 to design the Oyster Superyachts by Dubois. The design brief was for a concept that could carry superyacht luxury and style but be capable of being built as a production yacht; with greater efficiency and speed.
The 125 flybridge is a powerful performance cruising yacht with a stunning open plan, split level living area. The upper saloon offers an unlimited panoramic view.
With an exceptional Rhoades Young interior she demonstrates world class workmanship with the highest classification. Twilight is listed at an asking price of €16.8m.