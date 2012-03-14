Carl Linne

Signed in a joint central agency with Northrop & Johnson, Carl Linne is a truly exquisite sailing yacht with a classical style and expert construction by the Holland Jachtbouw shipyard. Since her launch in 2003, Carl Linne was fully refitted in 2011 and today stands as an immaculately maintained superyacht.

Designed in full by Dykstra & Partners to replicate the Bristol Channel Pilot Cutters, Carl Linne is available for sale through Dubois Yachts at an asking price of $5,700,000.

Nuberu Blau

Built by leading New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts in 2000, this 40.40m sailing yacht is a more contemporary counterpart to her accompanying Dubois central agency Carl Linne. Nuberu Blau features expert exterior styling and naval architecture by Dubois and a luxurious interior styling by Redman Whitely Dixon.

An extremely high-quality standard of sailing yacht, Nuberu Blau is available for sale through Dubois Yachts for an asking price of $14,250,000.

Inmocean

Dubois has also announced a significant price reduction and currency change to the 41m sailing yacht Inmocean, built by Fitzroy Yachts of New Zealand in 2008.



Originally listed for an asking price of €12,500,000, Inmocean’s price has been changed to $13,500,000. For more information on this yacht, click here.