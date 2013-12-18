A recent release from the globally respected Dubois Yachts highlighted further details surrounding the launch of the stunning sailing yacht after her introduction in the Auckland Viaduct.

“She is the 23rd Dubois design to be built by the New Zealand shipyard and features a swing down centreboard, twin sub-deck tender wells, aft deck spa pool and 60-square-metre flybridge.

She epitomizes the extraordinarily high standard of sailing superyacht achieved by the excellence in design combined with superb construction in all areas; structural, systems, engineering and interior finish.

The powerful hull with high stability has been designed with a swing centerboard to give excellent upwind performance combined with access to shallow harbours and close-in bay mooring. This is another triumph for Alloy Yachts, and we believe for the designers as well.”

Mondango 3 has five cabins accommodating up to 11 guests, with interior styling by Reymond Langton Design. She was built to Lloyds Classisification, her rigs are by Southern Spars and sails from North.

Mondango 3 will be handed over in late February 2014 and will then be available for Charter through Burgess Yachts.