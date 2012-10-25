One of the most striking looking sailing yachts around today, Lady B was built by Vitters Shipyard in 2010, with exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects (a separate arm from Dubois' charter and brokerage division) and an interior by Rhoades Young.

Constructed in aluminium, the vessel boasts a slim profile features a single-level superstructure, ensuring that both weight and windage are kept low.

The superyacht features twin cockpits, allowing direct access to the upper saloon through the main cockpit and private access from the aft cockpit to the owner’s area.

In terms of accommodation, Lady B can sleep 6 in 3 staterooms, including a split-level, full-beam owner’s stateroom with lounge area and large bathroom.

An owner’s study can be converted into a third guest cabin, with the use of sliding glass walls, whilst the yacht also has two guest cabins, which can be used as twins or doubles.

In 2011, Lady B was awarded with a Judge’s Commendation at the World Superyacht Awards Gala in London.