Michele Lobianco is no stranger to the yachting industry. The designer has amassed a wealth of experience on his journey to establishing his own studio. Born on the Italian island of Procida, in the heart of the Mediterranean and surrounded by maritime attractions, the sea runs through Lobianco’s veins. A fascination with the elegance of the boating world led Lobianco to study at the University of Naval Design in La Spezia, before gaining invaluable experience at both Ferretti and Intermarine. His involvement with industry leaders didn’t stop there, as Michele later spent seven years as the right-hand man to renowned Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski. As Head of Design Department, Lobianco worked with Paszkowski to deliver projects for the likes of San Lorenzo, CRN and Heesen. More recently, Lobianco led award winning projects at Wider, notably MY Bartali and MY Cecilia.

Having collaborated with some of the most prominent names in the superyacht industry, Michele Lobianco is well-versed in what is required to build an amazing yacht. For a man of his talent, it was only a matter of time before Lobianco took his career in this direction, and so Duelle Yacht Design is born. “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” The studio has a clear identity, and its mantra borrows from the great Leonardo Da Vinci. This is engrained in the new 65m concept.

M/Y Gladius epitomises the cutting edge innovation and sleek design that Duelle Yacht Design represents. It was created following a request for a “clean and streamlined mega yacht,” and its name derives from the Latin for ‘sword’. “The distinctive nature of this Roman Sword is a clean and very aggressive design, like the M/Y created by Michele,” said the Studio. “We love to draw sleek lines that connect the bow and the stern in a way that gives a sporty look at all our creation.”

The sleek 65-metre design has plenty to offer in terms of on-board entertainment. 5 guest cabins have access to a gym, two Jacuzzis, a cinema and a 10 metre tender. With an Aluminium hull and superstructure, the yacht can reach up to 26 knots while having a range of 4,200 nautical miles at 12 knots.

The first mega yacht concept from Lobianco’s Duelle yacht Design, Gladius has already been shortlisted at the International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2019. With his experience in the industry, and clear talent for innovation, it will be exciting to follow Michele Lobianco’s journey as he embarks on a new chapter.