Representing the expert construction ethic of Dunya Yachts as well as the best materials available on the market, Red Square has hit the water as one of the most distinguished yachts ever to emerge from Turkey.

Red Square accommodates 12 guests in a master and five double cabins. She features exterior design by Sterling Scott and a beach house-style interior by the legendary late designer Alberto Pinto that contrasts natural woods and luxurious flourishes.

Down on the main deck the infinity swimming pool is the outstanding exterior feature, while further up the aft upper deck offers alfresco dining around a large round table.

The sun deck has lounging and intimate seating areas forward, while aft is more alfresco dining, a large spa pool surrounded by sun pads and a bar. The yacht also boasts a double-height main saloon, a cinema, gym and heli-pad.

Red Square will be ready for delivery in summer 2013; however, until then, you can click here to read our in-depth construction updates from previous years to get an insight into the sheer magnitude of the project and discover some extra features on board.