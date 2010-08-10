Red Square is amongst one of the most highly anticipated superyachts currently in construction. With her hull and superstructure complete, the mechanical and technical systems have now been installed. Six decks result in a huge interior volume of 1,600 with a contemporary interior design from Alberto Pinto at his most flamboyant.

The spectacular main salon has a glazed gallery connecting both main and upper deck lounges. 12 guests sleep on an upper deck and a full-beam VIP, two double and two twin cabins, all on the main deck.

Superyacht Red Square is not the only superyacht which has been drawing a lot of attention for Dunya Yachts however. The 88m superyacht design Blade is amongst one of the finest and most innovative designs. Blade is a collaboration between Dunya Yachts and the highly regarded Ken Freivokh design. Her strong, bold appearance, inside and out, sets her apart, making this yacht instantly recognisable and a world-class design.

Her design opens her up to unimpeded sea views: a triple-height glass atrium, uninterrupted windows in all of the main guest areas, all-glass swimming pool, and beach and gym facilities that open directly to the sea. The interior styling is innovative and contemporary, offering seven guest suits that are spacious enough for the lounge areas to become additional, separate cabins, providing accommodation for up to 20 guests.

Three saloons, a cinema, conference rooms, library, 13 metre cabin tenders, 10 metre sports tender, garaging for jet skis and other sports equipment, and touch and go helipad, ensure that Blade is one of the worlds most sophisticated and comfortable yachts.

Dedicated computer and monitoring areas combine with the highest specification Caterpillar engines to offer a top speed of 19 knots and a cruising speed of 17 knots, allowing her to cut through the water as smoothly as her name implies.