The 98 Flybridge A2 features a custom interior by Kitty Van Der Kamp, providing a luxurious home at sea while the comfort of her naval architecture by Vripack creates a quiet and low-vibration atmosphere.

The minimalist style suits the exterior design by Guido de Groot and Mulder Shipyard, while the accommodation for 8 offers ample space for time on board.

Now listed at an asking price of €5,950,000, this aluminium yacht is on the market for sale with West Nautical and stands as an example of a classic Dutch pedigree yacht.