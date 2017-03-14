Dutch Pedigree Yacht A2 Undergoes Price Reduction
The 30-metre motor yacht A2 left the Mulder Shipyard in 2014, embarking on a successful career before arriving on the market with West Nautical. Now, the sleek island cruiser has undergone a significant one million euro price reduction, renewing her market appeal.
The 98 Flybridge A2 features a custom interior by Kitty Van Der Kamp, providing a luxurious home at sea while the comfort of her naval architecture by Vripack creates a quiet and low-vibration atmosphere.
The minimalist style suits the exterior design by Guido de Groot and Mulder Shipyard, while the accommodation for 8 offers ample space for time on board.
Now listed at an asking price of €5,950,000, this aluminium yacht is on the market for sale with West Nautical and stands as an example of a classic Dutch pedigree yacht.