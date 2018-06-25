Centrostiledesign has announced its first collaboration with Dynamiq, the Monte Carlo-based shipyard that has made a name for itself with designs that are both original and versatile. Dynamiq has been collaborating with world-class partners from the outset, including Trussardi Casa, Hermès, Loro Piana, Baccarat and Acqua di Parma, and this collaboration with famed Porsche is another strong move taken to diversify its range.

Davide Cipriani, Centrostiledesign president, commented: “We’re very proud to partner with Dynamiq alongside Porsche and hope this is the first joint project in a future characterised by deep synergy with world-class names”.

Centrostiledesign was responsible for the supply of the carbon trim accents throughout the yacht, including the decorative inserts in the bedroom walls, bathrooms, interior door-sills, hull air intakes and the stern cockpit, as well as producing the faux carbon flag mast.

Alongside these details, this elegant 35-meter yacht features fine woods and materials that have been carefully selected. Standouts include Macassar ebony veneers, dark brown leathers, Alcantara, Persian rugs and fine black Sahara Noir marble with light-coloured veining.

Sergei Dobroserdov, Dynamiq CEO, added: “The sporty, masculine and elegant materials used for the interiors have been fundamental in achieving the excellence that the 115’ represents."

The GTT 115 features some of the latest technology intended to combine unparalleled comfort at sea with efficient fuel consumption and a long range (over 3,400 nautical miles). The yacht’s hybrid propulsion system with three variable speed generators makes it ideally suited to owners attracted to the idea of being environmentally conscious.



With a length of 35 meters and a beam of over seven meters, the yacht has interior space for three cabins sleeping six, while the exterior features a generous sundeck, which offers a surface area of 95 square metres.