Scheduled for launch and delivery in September 2016, the Dynamiq D439 is on the market and preparing for her world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The D4 range was built as a fast family cruiser just below 40 metres, using a platform that designed with a shallow draught of only 1.7 metres – ideal for the Mediterranean, Caribbean or Asian islands.

Technical director, Rob Williamson comments, “By the end of February, the hull fairing was finished and primed, ready for final top coats. The superstructure and deck fairing was 90% finished on the main deck level and the sun deck fairing was in process.

"The engine room has all main machinery installed, insulation in place, the sub floor frame is fitted, all equipment trays are in place and the piping is 95% complete. In the interior the piping, cable routing, insulation and rough interior construction is finished on the lower deck level and this deck is ready for final furniture fit out which will commence in March."

"The main deck interior is following around 6 weeks behind the lower deck. All works are on schedule and we are on track for a September 2016 delivery, in time for her world premiere at the Monaco Yacht show.”