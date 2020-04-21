With the Motor Show cancelled due to coronavirus, the shipyard has released details of the fast and sporty superyacht. Dynamiq sees the superyacht as not only the idyllic place for luxury entertainment, but also as an explorer capable of protecting its guests on ventures to even the most extreme of climates.

Sergei Dobroserdov, CEO and Founder of Dynamiq, outlined the shipyard’s intentions with the model. He stated: “Today a mainstream yacht up to 100 feet is a Med boat, but we looked at the markets with more extreme climates where together with cruising excitement the yacht should be a safe shelter for guests when needed.

“Places like the Arabian peninsula, Asian destinations and northern Europe. This is where the yacht needs to be open and full of sea breeze during the daytime, but almost closed when evening comes and the temperature rapidly drops. At the moment, the only way to have large open or closed areas is to lengthen your yacht. But by justifying the ‘IQ' at the end of the Dynamiq brand name, we had the idea of combining these areas. So the aft beach club, dining area and open-style galley with bar can be transformed within seconds using sliding doors and foldable bulwarks.”

Featuring an all-aluminium hull and superstructure, GTM 90 is a super-efficient superyacht that can reach a top speed of over 30 knots using three compact Volvo Penta IPS-1350 pods. The hard chine hull and efficient platform is the work of long-term Dynamiq partner Van Oossanen Naval Architects, benefitting the sleek yacht with Dutch engineering pedigree.

The exterior profile of GTM 90 has drawn inspiration from lines of some supercars, with the yacht being the first developed in collaboration with Klassen, an international supplier of ultra-luxury vans and limousines. Klassen is responsible for the wheelhouse design and manufacturing as well as the interior and exterior detailing, including leather supply, stitching and other special automotive features.

Paul Klassen, company founder and CEO, expressed his excitement for the new partnership. “Dynamiq and Klassen share the same values related to high-end materials, engineering, finishing and maximum comfort on board for their demanding clientele,” said Klassen. “It’s all about flawless perfection and first-class comfort on land and sea.”

There are plenty of features around the exterior decks for guests to enjoy. A cosy yet spacious sundeck is complete with a sunbed found behind the radar mast, while a 3-seat sofa in the bow provides the opportunity to experience the full thrills of high-speed cruising.

Her timeless exterior is complemented perfectly by rich and sophisticated interiors, featuring a forward salon and a bar/galley area overlooking the aft beach club. The galley can remain open on sunny days or closed when passing through less pleasant conditions, creating a winter garden effect. Fold-down bulwarks and sliding glass doors increase natural ventilation throughout the superyacht, while generous heights of 2.20m on the main deck add to the spacious feel of the interior.

GTM 90 enters onto the market at a starting price of €7,500,000, offering luxury in all climates and the option to configure to the buyer’s preferences.