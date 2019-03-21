E-volution’s hull arrived yesterday at the Italian shipbuilders from their yard at Yildiz in Turkey. After her delivery in 2020, she will form part of a series architected by Perini Navi’s in-house team alongside American performance yacht specialists Reichel/Pugh. The 42m cruising yacht is the first hull in the E-volution line, and represents the beginning of an exciting new era for Perini Navi.

The vessel is sloop-rigged, built from aluminium with a carbon-fibre mast, boom and rigging. Perini Navi’s Style & Design Director Franco Romani is the mind behind her crisp exterior styling. Romani has not been tethered by convention, introducing a terraced aft deck which provides space, functionality and a closeness with the water.

Meanwhile, naval architecture by Reichel/Pugh has achieved perfect harmony between comfort and capability. The yacht is equipped with a lifting keel to enhance performance, and is both powerful and user-friendly.

S/Y E-volution is a boat built with sustainability and the environment in mind. It is Perini Navi’s first yacht with hybrid propulsion, meaning that it uses an eco-friendly e-motor to offset the use of the main diesel engine. Furthermore, the diesel-electric drivetrain delivers silent cruising and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at nine knots.

Perini Navi Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli commented on the project: “It is always big news to see yet another yacht taking shape at our yard. The 42m E-volution is part of a new product range that we have invested heavily in and is enjoying notable success on the market. We sold the second 42m unit last November, in fact, and its hull is now building in Turkey. There are also interesting developments in the pipeline for the future.”

We look forward to bringing you the latest on the construction of this exciting sailing yacht.