Fringed by the emerald waters of the Adriatic Sea and hunched under a bold expanse of mountains, Porto Montenegro’s sprawling blend of Baroque, Venetian and Austrian architecture has something for everyone. It is located just 30 miles from Dubrovnik across the border, not far from the bustling nightlife of nearby Budva on the one hand, or the tranquility of Europe’s national parks and its last virgin black pine forest on the other.

But Porto Montenegro was not always the luxurious superyacht destination it is today. From humble beginnings as a former Communist-era naval base, the late Canadian entrepreneur and yacht owner Peter Munk saw the potential in the village, pouring investment and new life into a project that opened as recently as 2009.

Shedding light on Porto Montenegro’s growing popularity, Senior PR & Marketing Manager of the marina Danilo Kalezic explained that, “The Adriatic Sea is the hottest yachting destination now and we’re situated in the epicentre of that.” With its ability to accommodate the largest superyachts in the world up to 800 feet, 24/7 service and its own cosy sandy beach, it is easy to see how this marina earned its Platinum rating.

For those wondering what to do upon arrival, we would suggest a dip in Porto Montenegro Yacht Club’s 64 metre infinity pool, after a bite to eat at its Italian poolside restaurant or perhaps a refreshing cocktail on the rooftop bar. Be sure to pay a trip to the private Platinum Nightclub just downstairs, and walk off the hangover through the winding medieval streets of the Old Town the next day.

If the multitude of high-end fashion boutiques and chic bars and cafes aren’t enough, make sure you attend some of the Port’s hottest events this season – including the 7th edition of the Superwine Festival on June 29th, dubbed the best wine festival in the region and attended by the best producers from Montenegro to Serbia. Among other highly anticipated events in the area, Polo in The Port is one of the most celebrated annually, taking place this 1st-3rd August and offering a fantastic day out for the whole family – whether you are there for the sport or the champagne.

If you’re searching for a place to stay, look no further than the Regent Porto Montenegro. Discover your inner zen at this 5-storey (and 5-star) hotel, boasting indoor and outdoor pools that has, since its opening in 2014, fast become the village’s ultimate place to stay. The Regent, which boasts gleaming views of the Marina and a plethora of dining choices for even the fussiest of eaters, is the perfect stopover for yachtsmen of all kind.

As Kalezic reminded us, the areas surrounding Porto Montenegro each offer their own particular delights – from the turquoise bays of Albania to the Southern Croatian islands of Mljet and Korcula – and so should not be missed by anyone who wishes to fully absorb the pleasures of the East Med. Porto Montenegro though, with its abundance of activities, shops, sights and cultural hotspots, is sure to tempt a return trip.