With exterior design from Sorgiovanni Design and interior design from ALIA Interiors, Project White Rabbit is immediately stunning. She has been custom designed down to every minute detail and built according to her owner’s exact requirements. The culmination of four years of detailed designing and construction, her experienced owner is now the proud possessor of a record-breaking superyacht.

At nearly 3000 gross tonnes, 84 metres in length and 19.6 metres across the beam, White Rabbit is the largest superyacht built in Australia to date, coming metres ahead of Silver Fast, the flagship of Silver Yachts, which is 77 metres in length. It is also the largest aluminium superyacht in the world ahead of Royal Huisman’s Project 800 which stands at 81 metres in length and in addition, is the largest tri-hull superyacht in the world.

Echo Yachts celebrated the reveal of White Rabbit in style, with an evening of speeches and a show of a documentary of the build, as well as a live sound and lights performance from British cellist Ms Joanna Quail.

Guests at the reveal party were offered a rare opportunity from White Rabbit’s owner and family, who generously allowed them to board the vessel and explore her expansive entertaining spaces and luxurious interior layout.

Echo Yachts Director, Mark Stothard, says of the project: “The Echo Yachts team are extremely proud to have been entrusted to create this truly unique and amazing superyacht for our valued client and it has been a pleasure to achieve such a fantastic result together with Sorgiovanni Design, One2Three Naval architects and ALIA Interiors. The enormous trimaran hull form and refined styling of White Rabbit create a profound and immediate Wow Factor that no other hull form can quite achieve. Our team are really looking forward to launching White Rabbit and demonstrating the amazing benefits and performance characteristics this special type of yacht delivers.”



The launch of White Rabbit is expected to take place in early September, and Echo Yachts will be in attendance at Monaco Yacht Show this September.