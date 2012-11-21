With the prestigious intervention on the Eclipse now complete, Fincantieri has confirmed its presence in the high value megayacht sector; already boasting the delivery in 2011 of the 134m motor yacht Serene, the largest most luxurious and technologically advanced craft ever built in Italy.

Serene is among the top ten private yachts in the world and in 2012, was the winner of the "World Superyacht Awards". At the yard facilities in Muggiano, Fincantieri is now continuing with the construction of a second superyacht, even more challenging and demanding than the first, the 140m "Victory".

In addition to construction, repair and refitting, Fincantieri activities in this sector also include the development of innovative concepts aimed for commercial development. Three concept projects, which are being developed on platforms engineered by Fincantieri, have been recently introduced. These units have aroused great interest among the experts and are the 88m "Virage88", designed by Andrew Winch which concept choice, as the name implies, was inspired by the movement of waves; the 145m "Fortissimo", a "gas turbine yacht" designed by Ken Freivoch, with an innovative design and a propulsion system capable of a speed of over 35 knots, while minimizing environmental impact; the 142m Armonia, styled by Andrea Vallicelli and engineered by Fincantieri Yachts.