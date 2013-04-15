“Twilight meets the brief exactly for a flybridge yacht that performs well and looks great,” explains Ed. “She has a layout which offers far more space than one would expect for a yacht of her size – the generous beam allows for excellent accommodation both for guests staterooms and crew cabins. This particular design works brilliantly in terms of the feel on board and the outboard appearance.”

Built by RMK Marine to the style and structure of Dubois, Twilight is an outstanding sailing yacht with a sleek and stylish profile and ample open spaces whilst her interior styling resembles a contemporary slant on the luxury sailing lifestyle.

“The experienced Oyster team, in collaboration with RMK, has produced a first class yacht with a great quality of construction and finish,” adds Ed. “She is a true superyacht and will have immediate appeal to the market. She is a thoroughly desirable craft in all respects."

Twilight is available for sale through Dubois Yachts at an asking price of €16,800,000.