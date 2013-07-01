“The new Feadship 90m is a wonderful opportunity for us at Dubois Naval Architects,” explains Ed Dubois. “Following the very positive experience we are having with Feadship in the two 46m designs currently under construction, it was Feadship’s request that we become involved as naval architects and stylists for this new project.”

Featuring a narrow and extremely modern design, the brief for this concept was for an easily driven and fast motor yacht capable of sustaining speeds of over 20 knots. The styling of the concept itself is a development from Dubois which is streamlined with a double inflexion in the powerful sheer line.

“The main exterior feature is this powerful sheer with a slight drop at the bow hinting, we believe, at speed and practicality,” continues Ed Dubois. “Primarily known, in our early days especially, as sailing yacht designers, we have found that the understanding of hydrodynamics and easily driven hulls gives us a somewhat different insight when approaching motoryacht design, in terms of both efficiency and sea keeping

The interior design is being developed in conjunction with Feadship and will incorporate a very easy flow from one space to the next and excellent visibility from all areas.”