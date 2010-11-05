In a joint listing between Edmiston and Merle Wood & Associates, Edmiston broker Chris Cecil-Wright has announced the close of the in-house sale, acting for both the buyer and the seller.

Built by Feadship’s Royal Van Lent shipyard in 2009, this 65.22m superyacht stands testament to the construction expertise of one of the foremost Dutch yacht-builders.

Featuring an exterior styling and engineering from Feadship’s De Voogt naval architects and an exemplary interior design by Donald Starkey, Trident is one of the finest yachts on the water.

Trident was built and designed to accommodate up to 14 guests in contemporary luxury and comfort with the possibility to make the most of her 16 knots top speed and 6,300nm range.

Superyacht Trident was on the market at an asking price of €87 million.