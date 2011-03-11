S/Y Nefertiti

This sleek and modern 27.7m Nautor’s Swan is a sailing sloop with high-performance capabilities with an elegant composite hull and a superb flush deck that perfectly combines comfort and performance. The atmosphere onboard has been designed to generate a ‘Zen’ feeling with a natural, Scandinavian interior.

Nefertiti is a perfect yacht to relax in at anchor, using the convertible deck to host events and entertain guests. Superyacht Nefertiti can also accommodate 8 – 11 guests in a queen size master cabin, a double cabin with extra Pullman and two twin cabins with Pullman beds.

Available for charter with Edmiston, Nefertiti will be based in the South of France and available from May onwards at the weekly rates of €49,000 / €44,000.



S/Y Liara

Constructed in 2009 using the latest high tech composite construction materials and methods, Liara ensures an exhilarating yet extremely comfortable sailing experience. Below decks, this 30m sailing yacht is both spacious and luxurious and has been coined as a true superyacht.



Designed by Dixon Yacht Design, attention to detail was paramount and can be seen in her stylish fittings and her understated but inviting interior - finished in light, warm timber tones. Liara’s saloon also boasts a cocktail bar and large home cinema screen.

Liara is an ideal cruising yacht for taking family and friends around the world’s most amazing coast lines in complete luxury.

Available from July onwards in the West Mediterranean with a weekly summer rate of €52,000 / €46,000 for a party of 6 guests.

M/Y Idol

Having only just recently completed a major refit project, Idol has been signed for charter with Edmiston & Company ready for the summer season.

Idol was designed as a beach house on water, offering staggering amounts of deck space (particularly on the 35m sun deck) a Jacuzzi with a double sided bar, an outdoor gym, dining area, a second bar and a semicircular set of sun-beds on an infinity terrace.

This jaw-dropping yacht offers a full-beam saloon and dining deck, combined to create a spacious entertainment on the upper deck.

The recently refitted interiors are sharp, chic and contemporary, featuring an all white saloon and mirror panelled dining room. While Carrara marble, stainless steel and leather are the prime choice materials throughout the yacht, Capellini Design furnishing brings a cosmopolitan and refined touch to the overall design.

Motor yacht Idol has an unusual accommodation layout consisting of seven cabins, two of which are in the master suite.

Idol is available for charter in the West Med this summer.