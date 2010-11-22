In a joint central listing with Merle Wood & Associates, Edmiston has recently signed the spectacular superyacht Sapphire which is currently in construction with renowned German shipyard, Nobiskrug.

Featuring a modern exterior design and a contemporary interior styling by Newcruise Design, Sapphire is built to sleep 12 guests in 6 staterooms as well as offering accommodation for 16 crew members in 8 cabins.

Sapphire’s layout is said to include a very large owner’s stateroom with an office and a fold out terrace for the owner with details still to come on the remaining cabins.

She will, however, feature an elevator service throughout her decks, a circular aft helicopter pad which can be used as a sunbathing area or dance floor, zero speed stabilizers, a 12m VIP tender and is capable of achieve a 17 knot speed alongside an impressive 5,000nm range.

Number 97 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast, superyacht Sapphire is listed at an asking price of €75,000,000 and is set for delivery in 2011