Built by Dutch shipyard Hakvoort in 2010, the yacht boasts an eye-catching interior by Illuminus Design Group and has exterior styling by Cor D. Rover Design.

On the interior, the full-beam owner’s suite includes a stateroom with a king-size bed, a large walk-in wardrobe and a private study. As well as the lavish owner’s suite, SnowbirD holds four other guest cabins on the lower deck, consisting of two double VIP cabins and two twin-bed guest room all with ensuite bathrooms.

Technical features of the tri deck displacement yacht include a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure and a beam of 8-metres, plus 'anchor stabilisers' which work at zero speed, increasing on-board comfort at anchor or on rough waters, and bow thrusters, which improve manoeuvrability at low speeds.

The vessel has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots, a maximum speed of 13.00 knots and a range of 3800.00 nm. from her 45,000.00l. fuel tanks.

In term of accommodation, SnowbirD can house up to 10 guests in 5 suits, as well as 6 crew.