Edmiston Announces Sales of M/Y SnowbirD
Edmiston has announced the sale of the 39m custom built motoryacht SnowbirD.
Built by Dutch shipyard Hakvoort in 2010, the yacht boasts an eye-catching interior by Illuminus Design Group and has exterior styling by Cor D. Rover Design.
On the interior, the full-beam owner’s suite includes a stateroom with a king-size bed, a large walk-in wardrobe and a private study. As well as the lavish owner’s suite, SnowbirD holds four other guest cabins on the lower deck, consisting of two double VIP cabins and two twin-bed guest room all with ensuite bathrooms.
Technical features of the tri deck displacement yacht include a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure and a beam of 8-metres, plus 'anchor stabilisers' which work at zero speed, increasing on-board comfort at anchor or on rough waters, and bow thrusters, which improve manoeuvrability at low speeds.
The vessel has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots, a maximum speed of 13.00 knots and a range of 3800.00 nm. from her 45,000.00l. fuel tanks.
In term of accommodation, SnowbirD can house up to 10 guests in 5 suits, as well as 6 crew.