RV Pegaso was built for the yachtsman with a passion for the open sea by the Freire shipyard in Vigo, Spain and was successfully delivered to her owner this month.

This remarkable vessel was specifically built for worldwide cruising, capable of reaching distances up to 10,000 nautical miles at 14 knots, and with a commercially certified helipad and a submarine which can dive up to 160m; there are only a few corners of the world’s oceans which lay out of reach.

“RV Pegaso opens up for our clients an extraordinary opportunity for true exploration of the world’s oceans,” adds Mark Cornell, Chief Executive of Edmiston, “and a privileged opportunity to play a hands-on-role in marine conservation. Edmiston’s aim is to deliver the ultimate experiences for our clients and RV Pegaso will do exactly that through the Mediterranean expeditions this summer, the Caribbean winter season and the on to important South Pacific expeditions in 2013.”

This four-deck vessel offers over 880m2 of luxurious accommodation across 4 decks; RV Pegaso has five guest suites and a penthouse owner’s deck with 360’ views, office and private terraces forward and aft. The helideck, rated for an EC130, doubles up as a huge sundeck with Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art gym and observation lounge forward.

Whether guests want to entertain or relax, the bridge deck caters for all with a dining area and bar, and a large salon which converts into a cinema with 120” screen. The aft deck also holds extensive seating and a large dining table and bar for entertaining guests. The VIP and 4 guest staterooms are located on the main deck and are accessed forward from the central lobby as are the 3 additional staff cabins.